Police: Woman stabbed in forehead stepping off bus in Frankford; suspect arrested

Philadelphia police say a woman was just trying to get off a bus when she became the victim of a stabbing in the city's Frankford section.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was stepping off a bus on Pratt and Saul Streets just after midnight when she was stabbed in the forehead by a male suspect.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

Police say a 42-year-old man was taken into custody, and charges are pending at this time. A weapon has also been recovered.

The motive of the stabbing, and further details have yet to be released.