Woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream in viral video could face 20 years in prison

The woman seen on video licking a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream and then putting the products back on the shelf has been identified.

Police confirm the gross incident happened at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas. They believe they have tracked down and identified the woman in the video, and appropriate charges will be filed. Additionally, all tubs of the flavor shown in the video were pulled from shelves.

The suspect's name has not been released, but she could face up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree felony.

Officials with Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a statement after the video surfaced on social media.

In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter and has since been watched over 10 million times, a woman was seen licking an already opened tub of Blue Bell's Tin Roof flavor ice cream, and then re-seal the ice cream and return it to a store's freezer.

In a statement, officials with Blue Bell said they take the issue very seriously, and are working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms, as the incident will not be tolerated.

Officials also said during production, their half-gallon ice creams are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room, where the ice cream freezes to the lid to create a natural seal, making any tampered product noticeable.