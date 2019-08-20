Woman with schizophrenia missing from Spring Garden nursing home

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing from a Spring Garden nursing home.

Carrie Cromwell, 63, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Monday on the 2100 block of Greet Street at Philadelphia Nursing Home.

Police describe Cromwell as 5-foot-7 and 268 pounds with a heavy build, brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig.

Cromwell has schizophrenia and uses a wheelchair, according to police.

She reportedly inquired about a narcotics anonymous meeting held at Xavier Church on the 2300 block of Green Street before she was reported missing.