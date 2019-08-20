Expand / Collapse search

Woman with schizophrenia missing from Spring Garden nursing home

By FOX 29 staff
Carrie Cromwell, 63, was last seen Monday night at Philadelphia Nursing Home.

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing from a Spring Garden nursing home.

Carrie Cromwell, 63, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Monday on the 2100 block of Greet Street at Philadelphia Nursing Home.

Police describe Cromwell as 5-foot-7 and 268 pounds with a heavy build, brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig.

Cromwell has schizophrenia and uses a wheelchair, according to police.

She reportedly inquired about a narcotics anonymous meeting held at Xavier Church on the 2300 block of Green Street before she was reported missing.