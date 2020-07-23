Women appear to be growing statistic in violent crimes

Philadelphia’s gun problem is growing and its victim pool is expanding.

“American women are 21 times more likely to die by gun violence than women in other developed countries. The numbers are shocking," Melissa Carden, with Moms Demand Action, said.

To date, there have been nearly 1,000 shooting victims in Philly, which a 27 percent year-over-year hike and now women and children appear to be an ever increasing statistic to these growing numbers.

Aleida Garcia is the president of the National Homicide Justice Alliance. She’s also apart of one of the clubs no parent wants to be a part of.

“It was my son that was murdered," she said.

She says what most people fail to truly realize is just how catastrophic losing someone to gun violence is.

“You reconstruct your life, it’s very hard. The trauma can be generational, multi-generational," she said.

Last week, Shaliayah Davis, 25, was four months pregnant when she was shot in the head and killed. Her unborn child also died. On Wednesday, another pregnant woman and her female friend were shot at more than 20 times.

“Violence against women and domestic violence is a very big problem in this country and what’s happening is its being exacerbated by the pandemic," Carden, said. “With violence against women, 52 American women are shot and killed every month," she said.

FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza tried to speak with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw about this issue Thursday but she was unavailable.

Carden says the simple ownership of a gun in the household can pose a threat to women.

“Access to a gun makes it five times more likely that an abuser will kill his female victim. Just even having the gun in the home puts that woman five times more at risk," she said.

