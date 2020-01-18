Women’s March on Philadelphia: What You Need to Know

article

The Women’s March on Philadelphia returns to the City of Brotherly Love Saturday for its fourth straight year.

The 2020 iteration kicks of at 10 a.m. at Logan Circle, continuing down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Art Museum.

“Some have asked why do we still need to march?” march organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “The answer is: Until women have equality in pay, the ability to advance in their career, the inalienable right to body autonomy, more representation in our government, and to be truly heard by our male counterparts, we will march!”

Under the theme, “Year of the Woman,” this year’s march will feature a number of speakers who are grassroots organizers in the Philadelphia area.

Immigration, gun violence, health care and sexual assault, climate change and disability rights are among the topics expected to be discussed.

The program will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by noon.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the Women's March.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 18th Street and 20th Street (including Logan Circle)

19th Street between Race Street and Vine Street

Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and 24th Street

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive (outbound) from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive

The march route from 20th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway west to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Eakins Oval will be closed to traffic at 10 a.m. Benjamin Franklin Parkway and numbered cross streets east of 22nd Street will reopen as the march progresses. All roads east of 22nd Street are expected to re-open to traffic by 11 a.m.

Starting at 8 a.m., inbound (eastbound) traffic on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Those wishing to access the west side of the Philadelphia Museum of Art should continue to 25th Street and turn right on Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday — both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

20th Street from Race Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway (east side of the street)

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

19th Street from Cherry Street to Vine Street

18th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street

17th Street from Race Street to Arch Street

Cherry Street from 16th Street to 17th Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Race Street

22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

Spring Garden Street from 21st Street to 23rd Street (north side of the street)

Winter Street from 20th Street to 21st Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Broad Street to 16th Street (north side of the street)

PUBLIC TRANSIT

SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area from 8 a.m. through approximately 3 p.m. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes will be made available on the System Status Page at septa.org.

