Woodlynne police officer faces simple assault charges in unprovoked pepper spray incident, prosecutors say

A Woodlynne police officer has been charged after he allegedly sprayed two people with pepper spray without provocation, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Ryan Dubiel, 31, of Wenonah, has been charged with two counts of simple assault.

Video footage showed that at the time of the OC spray deployment on June 4 around 1:30 p.m., the individuals were not observed physically resisting or attempting to harm others or themselves.

“Our Special Prosecutions Unit received the Internal Affairs complaint against Dubiel on June 5 and immediately began collecting all of the evidence to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the complaint,” said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill. Mayer. “After careful review, it was clear Dubiel’s actions are not consistent with the State of New Jersey use-of-force policy.”

Officer Dubiel has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months. Dubiel is currently suspended without pay.

Body camera footage of the incident will be made available on June 11.

