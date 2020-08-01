Workouts to resume as Phillies announce no new positive coronavirus tests for second straight day

article

For the second consecutive day the Philadelphia Phillies announced no new positive coronavirus test results.

In a Saturday morning release, the team said players will be allowed to return to Citizen's Bank Park in waves for workouts.

The Phillies have not played since last weekend when they wrapped up an inter-division series with the visiting Miami Marlins. Since then, the Marlins have had over a dozen team members test positive for the coronavirus, causing MLB to press pause on their season.

Since then, Philadelphia has had three positive cases within the organization. An unnamed coach and two clubhouse attendants tested positive for the novel virus this week. Meanwhile, all Phillies players have tested negative since the start of the season.

In response, the Phillies cleaned and sanitized the visiting clubhouse at Citizen's Bank Park and canceled their series with the New York Yankees.

The team was supposed to resume their season on Saturday with a doubleheader in Philadelphia against the Toronto Blue Jays. The league, however, postponed the games after the Phillies began receiving positive tests.

Elsewhere in the league, the Cardinals and Brewers were forced to delay their matchup on Friday night following two positive tests. To help expedite already abbreviated 60 game season, the league on Friday approved 7 inning doubleheaders.

