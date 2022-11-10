Monica Evans is a seasoned television news reporter with more than 20 years of broadcasting experience.

For 11 years Monica was a senior reporter for the FOX affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri reporting primarily for the 5:00 P.M and 6:00 P.M newscasts.

Monica has also worked as a talk show host / Executive Producer and News Manager for PBS39 producing a nightly newscast, a weekly 30-minute talk show and a live 60-minute monthly broadcast with a studio audience for 3 years. Monica was also a court and crime reporter for the ABC affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts, an arts and entertainment reporter for the FOX affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut and a talk show host/producer for the NBC affiliate in Hartford.

Monica has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and journalism from Central Connecticut State University. In her spare time, Monica loves kayaking, DIY projects, cooking, the arts and traveling.

Monica was born in Philadelphia and raised in Connecticut and she’s delighted to be back on the East Coast, closer to her family. Monica and her husband have three children, 5 grandchildren ! She relocated to the Lehigh Valley for her husband’s job at Crayola.