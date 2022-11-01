Sam Stafford joined the FOX 29 News team in Oct. 2022, as a part-time sports anchor.

Prior to joining FOX 29, Sam hosted "Down the Line with Charlie & Bo" on NBCS Philadelphia throughout the Phillies 2021 season. She began her career by joining 97.5 The Fanatic right out of college as a part-time nights and weekend producer in 2018, before quickly being promoted to join "Farzetta & Tra in the Morning" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. in October of that same year. Sam started as part-time producer on the show, but gradually was given more airtime and eventually became the Update Anchor for the show by the new year. She then moved her way into television by doing features for shows like "What’s Brewing" and "Inside Golf" before hosting "Down the Line."

Sam was born and raised in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. An area known for their sports, as many Philadelphia suburbs are. She comes from a family of athletes and was raised to live and breathe Philly sports. Her fondest childhood memories include going to Philadelphia Phillies autograph signings at Dave & Busters, and screaming her head off at various Philly sporting events.

Sam wasn’t always just a fan. She and her childhood best friend would force themselves into their older brother's neighborhood tackle football games after school, before going to play softball at Caln Little League from the ages of 5 to 17. After watching the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sam decided to try out for the Coatesville Area High School Volleyball team where she started varsity immediately and went on to earn a spot on the Lock Haven University team with just a few years of experience.

While in college, Sam left the team to pursue her sports broadcasting dreams. After helping with the Lock Haven football & baseball teams, Sam became a broadcast intern for Fox Sports Williamsport, covering Phillies minor league teams, the Little League World Series, and Central Pennsylvania’s high school football game of the week.

Now, Sam and her husband, Deon, have a home in West Chester, Pennsylvania with their two goldendoodles, Nelly and Deebo. When she isn’t working her multiple jobs, she enjoys being home with family or staying active at the gym.