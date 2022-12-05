Best Weight Loss Pills: Top 5 Supplements To Lose Weight In 2022

This content is sponsored by Blue Ribbon Group. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Weight loss pills are among those nutritional supplements that have been around the longest.

Think about it; people have been wanting to shed some extra pounds and meet their fitness goals for a while now, which is why it is not surprising that these pills have enjoyed immense popularity over the years.

Therefore, it can be more than a little challenging for most users to pick out the best weight loss pills that are available today.

To make this easier for you, we have picked out the best weight loss pills that we could find online. These pills are all created by highly reputed brands, so you can rest assured that they are of the highest quality and safe for daily consumption.

Besides, they are quite effective as well. Throughout this article, we will discuss the features of these pills and give you tips on choosing the best ones to suit your needs.

Top 5 Weight Loss Pills Online: An Overview

PhenQ - Overall Best Weight Loss Pills; Best Seller Leanbean - Fat Burner For Quick Weight Loss In Women Trimtone - Weight Loss Supplements To Tone Your Body Phen24 - Natural Fat Burner To Boost Metabolism Zotrim - Herbal Appetite Suppressant To Control Hunger

#1. PhenQ - Overall Best Weight Loss Pills; Best Seller

There was no other brand that we would consider placing first on this list other than PhenQ. The popularity and reputation that this brand enjoys among legions of users online is hard to ignore, which is why it features in nearly every article online that's related to weight loss supplements. One of the main reasons why we included these weight loss pills here is that they are highly effective.

Upon sampling these pills and reading the reviews on them that are published across various forums online, we realized that there are few products out there that could match their quality. This product is especially popular among users because it doesn't contain any animal-derived products. All the ingredients that are contained in it are vegan, which makes it accessible to a wide variety of people who wish to shed some weight.

Besides, like all supplements that contain only vegan ingredients, these supplements don’t cause any side effects either. This is especially true in the case of those users who generally face minor digestive and other issues when consuming weight loss supplements. Therefore, most people find it comfortable to use these pills regularly without having to worry about how they will affect their health in the short or long run.

Another great advantage of using these pills is that they're suitable for both men and women. Sometimes, weight loss pills contain ingredients that are only suitable for men, and other times those ingredients are better suited to women. However, these pills have all kinds of ingredients that will allow you to lose weight effectively, regardless of your gender.

What we found to be truly impressive about this formula is how fast it works. There are many weight loss pills out there that can give you results that are similar to those PhenQ gives you. However, very few of them can give you results in a period as short as this one does.

Highlights

We found these weight loss pills to be great due to the following reasons:

Boosts Energy Levels: PhenQ is one of those weight loss supplements that enables you to lose weight the healthy way. It achieves this by effectively giving your energy levels a boost so that you can put in more time at the gym every day. In this way, it allows you to take better charge of your routine activities without feeling tired or lethargic throughout the day, which could help you lose weight.

Inhibits Fat Accumulation: The natural ingredients that you will find in this formula are added in such a way that they inhibit the accumulation of fats in your body. In this way, they allow you to stay on track with your fitness goals in the long run.

Vegan Ingredients: This product contains only vegan ingredients, making it accessible to a wide variety of people. Everyone is comfortable using vegan products, so it is no surprise that these weight loss pills are immensely popular. Also, since it contains vegan ingredients, this product is unlikely to cause you any adverse effects, even if you use it regularly.

Pros

It is very convenient to purchase these pills on the brand’s official site

It contains all vegan ingredients, which are what makes it so popular

It doesn’t allow fat to accumulate in your cells and thereby allows you to stick to your fitness goals

It gives your energy levels a healthy boost after you consume it

The brand has some excellent customer service policies, such as free shipping on international orders

Cons

It is only available for purchase online; you won't find it in any physical stores.

=> Click here to visit the official website "PhenQ"

#2. Leanbean - Fat Burner For Quick Weight Loss In Women

Leanbean is a highly reputed brand that creates supplements that are mainly aimed at women. Therefore, don't be surprised if you find most reviews from female users detailing how effective these weight loss pills are. This is the main reason why we included these supplements in this list: positive reviews.

Most of the genuine reviews from customers that we came across online elaborated on how it worked within just a few weeks to give them some truly impressive results. Not only that, but users also spoke about how these pills did not cause adverse effects even if they were used for the first time. Because many weight loss supplements cause side effects among new users, we'd say that this is a definitive advantage.

The ingredients that are contained in these pills allow you to shed some unwanted belly fat in just a few weeks. More often than not, women find it difficult to get rid of the fat that accumulates on their bellies. This is why they find these supplements to be so effective – they allow them to shed some belly fat alongside their overall body fats.

Also, another benefit of using these pills is that they sustain you throughout the day in terms of energy levels. This is especially useful for those users who are following diets that require them to reduce their calorie intake. Using these pills can give you all the energy you need to participate in more intense workouts at the gym or conduct your routine tasks more effectively.

Highlights

We found these weight loss pills to be great due to the following reasons:

Suppresses Appetite: Many women often struggle with sticking to their diets simply because they have intense cravings for calorie-rich foods throughout the day. The ingredients that are contained in these pills allow you to stay fuller for longer, thereby suppressing your appetite in the process. Therefore, they allow you to stay well away from fattening foods that could derail your diet and interfere with your weight loss journey.

Powerful Ingredients: Some of the best natural ingredients that could bring your weight loss goals to fruition, such as zinc, can be found in these pills. The powerful combination of these ingredients allows you to lose weight quickly but healthily. Also, the turmeric that’s contained in this formula allows you to improve your health in the long run if you consume these pills regularly.

Increases Metabolic Rate: Leanbean is considered to be a highly effective pill for weight loss purposes because it increases your metabolic rate. In this way, it allows your body to burn fats quickly without letting you face any adverse effects of doing so.

Pros

It is specially designed for women to lose weight, particularly around stubborn areas like the belly.

It is enriched with natural ingredients such as turmeric and zinc, which improve your health in the long run.

It does not contain any animal-based ingredients.

It is a very popular brand that has scores of positive reviews from users online.

It suppresses appetite among users and thus prevents unwanted weight gain

Cons

It is one of the most expensive weight loss supplements that are available online today.

=> Click here to visit the official website "Leanbean"

#3. Trimtone - Weight Loss Supplements To Tone Your Body

Trimtone is another highly reputed brand that’s frequently named among the best brands in the wellness and nutrition industry. As is the case with Leanbean, Trimtone is designed bearing women in mind as well. With the help of natural ingredients, these pills contain thermogenic properties that allow you to lose weight with regular use from the comfort of your home.

These pills contain 5 main ingredients which target weight loss in various ways. Therefore, you can rest assured that all the main aspects of weight loss are amply covered when consuming these pills. Also, the reason why these pills are aimed towards women is that it targets the brown adipose tissue.

In doing so, it allows women to lose weight quicker than most other dietary supplements can. Moreover, consuming these pills regularly will provide you with a noticeable change in how your metabolism works. In other words, they will speed up your metabolism to allow for quick fat burning.

Also, like all good weight loss supplements, these supplements contain ingredients that increase your energy levels after you consume them.

Highlights

We found these weight loss pills to be great due to the following reasons:

Thermogenic Properties: The thermogenic properties that these pills contain, coupled with their ability to boost your metabolic rate, allow you to lose weight quickly. Most people who look for supplements to help them lose weight generally do so because they are battling against a slow metabolism. Therefore, it can be helpful to focus on those pills that have such thermogenic properties, which can speed up your weight loss processes.

Keeps You Proactive: The fact that these pills contain should alert you to their energy-boosting properties. The amount of caffeine that’s contained in this formula is quite enough to keep you productive throughout the day. However, if you struggle with following a regular sleep schedule, then the caffeine in these pills might prove to be a little too much for you.

Suppresses Appetite: Some of the ingredients in this formula were added deliberately to suppress your appetite and keep unhealthy cravings at bay. These natural ingredients allow you to feel fuller for longer periods, thereby restraining you from reaching out for that bag of crisps and other junk foods that you generally consume when you're faced with cravings.

Pros

It targets the brown adipose tissue and allows you to lose weight in this way.

It contains the right amount of caffeine to help you stay refreshed and energized throughout the day.

It allows aging women to achieve their fitness goals in no time

The ingredients that it contains allow your stomach to feel fuller for longer

It will enable you to take on more intense workouts every day, which would enable you to get into shape

Cons

It is a very costly supplement, which limits its appeal for many users

=> Click here to visit the official website "Trimtone"

#4. Phen24 - Natural Fat Burner To Boost Metabolism

Phen24 is a unique weight loss supplement created using some of the best natural ingredients available today. The amount of research and testing that has gone into developing this powerful formula is nearly unparalleled. Those who use this formula regularly claim to do so because it has some truly impressive benefits both in the short and long run.

Many nutrients are contained in this formula, including iodine which allows you to sustain your good health. In addition, all the ingredients that are included here are tested and researched thoroughly to determine how effective they truly are. This is why this formula is known to work for a wide variety of users regardless of their current weight, lifestyle, and other factors.

Also, a definitive advantage of using these pills is that they allow you to stay energized after you consume them. Those users who struggle to keep up with their workouts because they constantly feel tired are sure to find these pills highly effective. The fact that these pills can give your energy levels a leg up without the aid of synthetic additives is what makes them more impressive than most other supplements.

Highlights

We found these weight loss pills to be great due to the following reasons:

Works 24 Hours: The reason why this weight loss supplement is named Phen24 is that it's designed in such a way that it works on your system 24 hours a day. The manufacturer claims that these pills work on melting your unwanted body fats even while you are asleep. In this way, it is easy to see why these pills work quicker than almost any other pill in the market.

Safety: The fact that the company has had these pills throughout tested by independent labs goes a long way in reassuring customers that they are safe for daily use. The fact that they are tested also indicates that they will not cause noticeable side effects, if any.

Natural ingredients: This supplement contains several natural ingredients and elements such as iodine which have many benefits for your overall health.

Pros

It works on your body all day which allows you to lose weight quickly

It contains mainly natural ingredients which can improve your general health

It is entirely safe for daily usage, and the results of independent lab testing are available online

It is quite reasonably priced considering its high quality

Cons

You can only purchase these pills online, not in a physical store

=> Click here to visit the official website "Phen24"

#5. Zotrim - Herbal Appetite Suppressant To Control Hunger

Zotrim might not be as popular as other weight loss pills that we have featured in this list, but that doesn’t mean that it is not effective.

Consuming these pills regularly will allow you to experience increased energy levels and other great benefits. In addition, you would be able to lose weight without the fear of facing any side effects with these natural supplements.

These weight loss pills work primarily as appetite suppressants which is why they are mainly popular among those users who struggle with cravings.

You can rest assured that the ingredients that are contained in this formula are safe for routine use and won’t interfere with your diet either.

Highlights

We found these weight loss pills to be great due to the following reasons:

Helps You Lose Weight Slowly: Now, we know this doesn’t sound like a good thing but believe us, it is. There are many solutions out there that offer your quick results, but these don't often last very long. However, the ingredients that are contained in Zotrim allow it to function more as a long-term than a short-term solution which is why it is such an effective supplement.

Reduces Unwanted Cravings: One of the biggest advantages of using these supplements is reducing any unwanted cravings you might have during the day. Therefore, they allow you to stick to your diet faithfully and lose weight according to your goals.

Pros

It works on your system slowly, thereby helping you to stay fit in the long run.

It contains ingredients that can keep your cravings at bay

It allows you to make the most out of your fitness regimen

It is not a very costly weight loss solution

Cons

It is not as effective as some of the costlier supplements that we have featured in this list.

=> Click here to visit the official website "Zotrim"

How We Made This List Of Effective & Quick Weight Loss Supplements?

The pills that we have featured in this list weren’t chosen on a whim. We put in all the required research and more to ensure that only the best brands in the industry made it to our list. After all, the reputation of the manufacturing company determines the quality of the weight loss pills that you will be using.

Indeed, this is the first factor that we considered when filtering brands: their reputations. As is the case with every industry, the wellness and nutrition industry has its fair share of popular brands that don't enjoy a great reputation. Even though people purchase from such brands regularly, it is usually because their prices are affordable and not because their products are of good quality.

We were careful not to include these brands because we believe that the quality of weight loss pills should be paramount here. Also, there is no saying whether brands of ill repute produce safe supplements. This is an especially important factor to bear in mind considering you would ideally be using these pills every day.

The brands that enjoy reputation are often placed in top positions of lists such as this one mainly because they have their products thoroughly tested by third-party labs.

The results of such tests usually state conclusively the ingredients and the quantities of the ingredients that are featured in the weight loss pills that are in question. In this way, they provide users with some reassurance regarding the safety of these pills.

Another mark of a brand’s reputation is the kind of policies that it has. A good brand would ideally have the type of customer support policies that would benefit its consumers. For instance, a wellness brand that produces nutritional supplements should have customer service agents who are knowledgeable and willing to answer queries.

We say this because people are often hesitant to consume such supplements for fear of interfering with their general health. Therefore, customers must gain reassurance that these supplements are safe to be used every day. Good customer services will also ensure that any doubts or queries your consumers might have regarding your supplements don't go unanswered.

Another factor that we considered here is the company policies that were relevant to each brand. For instance, we looked at how these brands' shipping, returns, refunds, and exchanges policies were designed. These policies often determine whether or not a customer will return to purchase from a certain brand.

In other words, we looked for those brands that had a good record of customer retention and featured them in this list. In general, these brands had better user reviews than others as well. This brings us to our next consideration: customer reviews. The best brands in the industry are those that have the best customer reviews online.

Note here that we said the best, not the most. More often than not, brands that sell their supplements at lower prices than others do have hundreds, maybe even thousands of customer reviews online. However, this doesn't mean that these brands are better than others or even that they're good.

This is why we only featured those brands that had received more positive than negative reviews here, even if the overall reviews were less than those received by other brands. In this way, we could weed out those brands that were popular but didn't produce supplements that were effective enough.

What We Looked For

If you went through the above points carefully, you should now have a fair idea of the main considerations that we took into account when making this list.

These considerations are effectively summarized below for easy reference:

The kind of customer support services that the brand had and whether these were up to the mark

The company policies related to shipping, returns, refunds, exchanges, and more

The reputation of the companies that currently produce these supplements for public use

Whether these supplements come with any sort of money-back guarantee for those customers who were unsatisfied with them

The customer reviews that these products had garnered and the number of them that were positive

The ease with which customers could make purchases on the brand’s official website

The rate of customer retention that each major wellness brand enjoyed over the years since their inception

The opinions and recommendations of nutritional and wellness experts regarding these weight loss pills

Even though these can be considered the main factors that we took into account before finalizing the products to feature on this list, they are far from the only factors that we bore in mind.

There are also factors that you will need to bear in mind when picking out the best weight loss supplements online, which we will discuss in another section below.

Things To Consider Before Purchasing Weight Loss Pills

All said and done; you are going to have to decide which weight loss pills you would like to try out. For that, you will need more than a surface-level knowledge of the factors that determine whether or not these pills are effective and safe to use regularly.

This is why we have dedicated an entire section to help you discover what you should bear in mind while choosing these pills.

Make sure that you go through these factors in detail so you can make the most out of the weight loss pills that you purchase from any of the brands that we have reviewed above.

Company Policies

When you purchase weight loss pills that you’ll be using regularly, you might have to look beyond the efficacy of these pills and consider other factors as well. For instance, you would need to consider whether the company in question has customer-friendly company policies or not. In this way, purchasing from such companies should become a smoother and more convenient process overall.

A good brand would ideally offer you free shipping on domestic orders when you purchase from them. After all, weight loss supplements don't always come cheap, so you shouldn't have to pay an exorbitant sum to have them shipped as well. At the very least, if a brand doesn't offer you free shipping on a single purchase, then it should provide you with discounted or free shipping on bulk orders or subscriptions.

Another company policy to have a look at here is the returns and refunds policy. More often than not, wellness brands only accept returns on those products which are unopened and unused. However, in some cases, a brand will allow you to sample its supplements for a few days and test out the results you achieve with them.

If you are not happy with your results during this period, then you can choose to put in a request with the company for a 100 % money back. This is also known as a satisfaction guarantee, and only the best brands in the industry offer it to users.

Therefore, if you are trying out weight loss pills for the first time and are skeptical about how they work, you can choose to purchase from a brand that offers you a satisfaction guarantee.

Customer Support Services

As we mentioned above, weight loss pills are the kind of supplements you would be using regularly, so customer support services are an important consideration here.

Think about it; if you have any issues or queries related to a particular product and wish to get in touch with a brand, wouldn't it be a tad frustrating if no one replied to you on time? And if they didn't, would you be likely to purchase from such a brand again or recommend it to your friends?

This is why customer support services cannot be overlooked here. The best brands in the wellness industry are those that train their customer service executives thoroughly to handle all the issues and questions that customers may have.

These executives should ideally be knowledgeable, friendly, patient, and willing to help you make your purchasing experience better.

Also, a few top brands allow users to get in touch with nutritionists and other such experts who can advise on how you can consume weight loss pills for best results.

Dosage Recommendations

It is always useful to bear dosage recommendations in mind when choosing these pills simply because they vary from brand to brand. For example, some brands require you to take one pill per day, while others require you to take two or more.

Therefore, you must consider how convenient it is for you to consume these pills based on the dosage requirements.

Also, you would need to read about when you would have to consume these pills to achieve your desired results. More often than not, a wellness brand would require you to consume these pills before you work out. This is especially true for those supplements that help your body weight to release energy.

Whatever you do, do not consume those pills which have abnormally high dosage requirements. In case you do, you might end up facing some nasty side effects, especially if you haven’t used such pills before.

Benefits

Last but by no means the least, you would need to evaluate the benefits that these natural weight loss pills offer you. We know, we know, you are wondering what benefits a weight loss pill could offer you besides weight loss, right? Well, let us put it this way, different weight loss pills allow you to lose weight in different ways.

Most pills enable you to achieve your weight loss goals by speeding up your metabolic rate. And how do they do that? The ingredients that they contain are added in just the right quantities to help your body to burn unwanted fats faster than you could before. Preferably, these ingredients would be derived from natural sources.

Another way in which these supplements allow you to lose weight is by giving your energy levels a healthy boost. This is the main reason why many brands recommend that you consume them right before you work out or begin your daily chores. In helping you release more energy, these pills effectively allow you to take on more strenuous physical activities than you could before.

However, you would need to note here that those effective weight loss pills that help you release energy often contain a good amount of caffeine. Therefore, if you would prefer to consume supplements later in the day, you shouldn't opt for supplements containing caffeine. We say this because such pills can interfere with your sleep schedule, so bear this in mind.

Also, many of the best weight loss supplements available today work primarily as appetite suppressants, so that's another benefit they offer you.

If you struggle with saying no to fattening foods and suppressing your hunger pangs throughout the day, then you should surely give these supplements a shot. By helping to suppress your appetite, these diet pills ensure that you stick to your diet diligently and lose weight according to your fitness goals.

FAQs: Weight Loss Pills

Now that we have taken you through all the factors you should consider when purchasing weight loss pills, we thought we would take you through some FAQs to bear in mind when purchasing them.

Q – Are Weight Loss Pills Effective at Helping People Lose Weight?

A. Since high-quality weight loss pills rarely come cheap, it is not surprising that most people wonder whether they are effective. After all, there is no shortage of gimmicky nutritional solutions out there that have cost users duly to no avail.

However, you can rest assured that weight loss pills are very effective at helping users shed some unwanted weight.

The pills that we have reviewed for you above all contain powerful natural ingredients that have some truly impressive weight loss benefits. The quality and efficacy of these ingredients are backed up by genuine scientific research, which is why they can be depended upon to yield results.

Besides, the hundreds (sometimes thousands) of users' reviews online regarding these supplements spell out how effective they are so that you can check these out for yourself as well.

However, we must point out here that you can't rely on these pills alone to help you lose weight. If you truly want to lose weight quickly, you would need to complement your pill consumption with a healthy diet and exercise regimen. Therefore, in many ways, these pills are more effective the more additional effort you put into losing weight.

Q – How Long Do These Pills Take to Work?

A. Now, these weight loss pills aren't designed to be an overnight solution. If you see a brand advertising its pills in this way, our advice would be to run in the opposite direction because such claims are quite simply fraudulent. If you truly want to see noticeable results with weight loss pills, you would need to wait for a month or two.

You can speed up the weight loss process by increasing the intensity of your workouts and cutting out unhealthy foods from your diet. However, even with these lifestyle changes in place, you should know that it could take e few weeks for these pills to help you achieve your weight loss goals. These were the long-term effects of weight loss pills, though.

As for the short-term effects, pills that help you to release energy or suppress your appetite can begin working within a few minutes after you consume them.

Q – Will I Face Any Side Effects of Taking Weight Loss Pill?

A. There are few instances in which users experience any kind of side effects of taking these pills. This is mainly because weight loss pills produced by the best brands contain natural ingredients. The lack of artificial additives and preservatives allows you to use these pills without suffering from any adverse effects.

However, we strongly recommend that you scan the ingredients list for these products to ensure that they don't contain any ingredients you are allergic to. If they do, then you might face unwanted side effects. Also, if you wish to consume your pills later in the day, beware that many of them contain caffeine which could keep you up all night.

Conclusion: Achieve Your Fitness Goals With The Best Weight Loss Pills

To conclude, the best weight loss pills are those that target weight loss in various ways so you can achieve your fitness goals.

The best pills are generally produced by those brands that are of great reputation and are known to provide users with excellent customer support service. Such brands are sure to offer you safe formulas for regular usage, which is why we featured them here.

If you read through the above sections carefully, you will see that we covered pills that would fit into different budgets as well, so there's a little something for everyone here.