bet365 Bonus Code ND365BONUS: Choose $1k or $200 March Madness Promo in North Carolina

Use the bet365 bonus code ND365BONUS in North Carolina to choose your own welcome promo ahead of March Madness.

bet365 launched for the first time in North Carolina earlier this month, becoming the 10th legal state the sportsbook has launched in. The bet365 NC bonus code ND365BONUS will make new users eligible for one of two bet365 promos.

The first is a $1,000 first bet safety net. With this offer, new customers will get a refund in bonus bets if their first wager loses, with bonus bets capped at $1,000. The second option is $200 in bonus bets guaranteed when you place a $5 wager on any sport at -500 or greater.

This year’s March Madness is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent years, and new customers can place wagers on a variety of March Madness markets with bet365. To learn how to claim the bet365 bonus code in North Carolina and all other nine states, read on.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 Bonus Code for March Madness

Follow each of the steps below to claim your bet365 welcome bonus ahead of March Madness.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ to get started. Enter your personal information on the registration screen. Enter the bet365 bonus code ND365BONUS when prompted. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim and make your first deposit. Place your qualifying bet. Once this has settled, receive your bonus bets from bet365. Enjoy!

If you select the $1,000 first bet safety net, you will only receive your bonus bets if your first bet loses. If it wins, the winnings are yours to keep! When selecting the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promo, you will receive your $200 in bonus bets as soon as your $5 qualifying bet has settled.

bet365 Bonus Code Outside North Carolina

For residents of legal bet365 states outside of North Carolina, the bet365 bonus code ND365BONUS also enables new users to choose their own welcome bonus. Again, the $1,000 first bet safety net is available, where you can get refunds in bonus bets on your first bet of up to $1,000 if it loses. The second option is a guaranteed bonus when you bet at least $5 on your first wager, with $150 in bonus bets waiting for customers who choose this bet365 promo. Follow each of the same steps outlined above to claim your bet365 welcome bonus in your selected state.

