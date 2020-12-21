Here’s how to join the largest online poker event in Pennsylvania history

article

There are events. There are big events. And if you are a poker player, there’s are the biggest events.

On December 27, PokerStars and the FOX Bet app are making sure that the biggest online poker event in the state of Pennsylvania is the biggest event going.

Welcome to Pennsyl-Mania – where you could take home part of the $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. That’s the largest one ever in the Commonwealth for an online event.

How do you get involved? It’s really simple. First, you register and play online at PokerStars.com. You can also go onto the PokerStars App or the FOX Bet app and set up your account.

From there, there are multiple ways of getting into Pennsyl-Mania. You can try through qualifier tournaments that are available from just $5. You can buy your seat at the table for $200.

Or you could deposit $30 or more into your account by using the code ‘MANIA’ to get entry into the free roll. That freeroll will give away $10,000 worth of Main Event tickets!

On Saturday, there is a free roll on FOX 29 that will give away 25 free seats to Pennsyl-Mania. It’s free to play for that freeroll.

Pennsylvania is not the only state that is having fun. On that same day, the New Jersey poker playing community can enjoy the $100,000 guaranteed New Jersey Classic. The buy-in for the New Jersey Classic is $200, but players that place a deposit of $30 or more and use the code "Classic" can win entry into a depositor freeroll where $10,000 worth of seats will be awarded.

It’s all hosted by PokerStars, the world’s largest and most popular online host. PokerStars is the third "Mania’ event this year. The previous two have been record-setting poker events.

Make sure you join the big event. Set up an account at PokerStars.com or via the PokerStars or FOX Bet app for your chance to win.

Must be 21+. NJ and PA. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at www.pokerstars.com. PokerStars Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.