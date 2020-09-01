Hyundai Hope On Wheels To Award $13 Million in Pediatric Cancer Research Grants in 2021

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced its plans to make $13 million in research grants available to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. This year's grants bring the organization's donation total to $185 million since 1998.

"With already scarce resources being used to support the ongoing COVID-19 response, children's hospitals nationwide are in greater need of critical pediatric cancer research funds," said Scott Fink, Chairman, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors and CEO, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "After 23 years and $185 million in the fight to end childhood cancer, our mission is more important than ever. Children battling cancer deserve the opportunity to lead long, healthy lives and the doctors and researchers working tirelessly to treat them need our support."

The application process for Hyundai Hope On Wheels research grants is currently open now through June 9, 2021. Principal investigators at eligible COG member institutions interested in applying can check with their institution's chief of oncology and/or director of development.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels research grants, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, HHOW provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for HHOW from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, HHOW has awarded more than $185 million towards childhood cancer research.