Domestic violence charges dropped against Phillies' Odúbel Herrera

Domestic assault charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera have been dismissed.

The move came Wednesday after the victim in the case decided to drop the matter.

Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days.

His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, told reporters outside the courtroom in Atlantic City that Herrera and the 20-year-old woman involved in the case "are looking forward to getting on with their lives and on with their loving relationship together."

Police were called to the Golden Nugget Casino on Memorial Day on a report of a domestic assault. They found a woman with signs of injury to her arms and neck, which they said were caused by Herrera.

He was placed on leave by Major League Baseball afterward.

Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Herrera remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5 million salary but is ineligible to play. He is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract and is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and '23.

An All-Star center fielder in 2016, the 27-year-old Herrera is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

A message seeking comment about Herrera was left with the Phillies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.