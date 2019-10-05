Eagles beat winless Jets 31-6

article

The Philadelphia Eagles bagged another win against the still winless New York Jets.

After the Eagles scored a touchdown on their opening drive, linebacker Nathan Gerry had a 52-yard pick-six.

Sunday's game found the Eagles' defense strong with ten sacks throughout the course of the game.

Another interception led to a Zach Ertz touchdown just before the half, giving the Birds a 21-0 lead against the Jets.

In the third quarter, another Jets turnover led to the Eagles scoring yet another touchdown.

The Eagles lost their last home game to Detroit two weeks ago and have started slow in their first four games, getting outscored 27-10 in the first quarter. They don't want to allow the Jets to jump ahead early, build momentum and think they can steal a win.

"They're not 0-3 because of their defense," tight end Zach Ertz said. "It's a really talented defense and, as an offense, it's going to be a good test for us."

UP NEXT:

The Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. Watch Sunday's game on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.