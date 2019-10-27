Eagles defeat Buffalo Bills 31-13 after back-to-back losses

article

The Philadelphia Eagles were fired up following last weekend’s dud at Dallas and it showed in Sunday’s win against Buffalo.

With a 24-13 win against the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles have momentarily redeemed themselves in the eyes of fans.

The Eagles needed this win to keep them in the running for the playoffs after last week’s dismal performance against the Cowboys.

Before Sunday’s game and after the 37-10 loss to the Cowboys, coach Doug Pederson expressed he was confident in the team’s ability to perform.

“I’m still highly confident in our football team,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Our guys are a little mad. They’re a little upset, which they should be. We haven’t played well.”

Coach Doug Pederson’s confidence after that win was not in vain, either.

This was their third game on the road with the team one other loss against the Vikings and one win against the Jets.

Advertisement

The Eagles have been plagued with a few injuries so far this season. Injuries are an issue with starting defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway sidelined. Philadelphia opened this week by signing practice squad defensive tackles Anthony Rush and Albert Huggins, with both having chances to play Sunday.

Next, the Eagles are set to face off against the Bears on Nov. 3 back home at the Lincoln Financial Field.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.