Eagles' DeSean Jackson accused of anti-Semitism after posting quotes attributed to Hitler, praising Farrakhan

Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson is coming under fire after sharing several controversial posts on Instagram.

Since the weekend, Jackson has shared several posts and photos featuring quotes and photos of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

One of the posts shared included anti-Semitic quotes that were attributed to Adolf Hitler.

The quote starts with "Hitler says," and refers to the "real children of Israel," as well as Jewish people keeping this secret in "their plan for world domination."

Jackson later posted a follow-up saying, "Anyone who feels I have hate toward the Jewish community took my post the wrong way. I have no hatred in my heart towards no one. Equality, equality."

In a new post, Jackson left only one line of the original quote - the line about "world domination."

Jackson also posted two pictures of noted anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

In one caption, Jackson wrote: “This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on.”

He also posted a quote-picture attributed to Farrakhan, which read: “There must be 100% change… There’s a burden the Earth is carrying that it must be relieved from. The Earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet that was made for the righteous.”

Jackson also posted a video on his Instagram Stories relating to Bill and Melina Gates talking about vaccines. The caption on the video read: “Farrakhan warns against vaccines.”

Among those speaking out against Jackson's posts is former Eagles president Joe Banner.

"If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible," Banner wrote on Twitter.

The Eagles have not yet commented on the controversy.

