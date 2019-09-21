Eagles fall to Lions 27-24 in third game of season

article

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Detroit Lions in their third game of the season Sunday.

Heading into the game, the Eagles (1-2) were down their two top receivers against the Lions (2-1).

Alshon Jeffery was out due to a calf strain and DeSean Jackson has an abdominal injury.

In their place, Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and third-year pro Mack Hollins started with Nelson Agholor in the slot.

Agholor had eight catches for 107 yards and one touchdown in a 24-20 loss to Atlanta. He also dropped what would've been a go-ahead 60-yard TD catch.

Hollins had five catches for 50 yards and Arcega-Whiteside only caught one ball for 4 yards.

Cornerback Ronald Darby left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.



UP NEXT

The Eagles hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers. The last time the Eagles faced the Packers was in 2016. That game resulted in an Eagles loss at 27-13 in the Packers’ favor.

Watch the Eagles take on the Packers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday on FOX.

LIMPING LIONS

Detroit hopes linebacker Jarrad Davis can play for the first time since injuring his right ankle nearly a month ago in a preseason game. Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker has been playing through a back ailment, which he said feels good some days and not so good on others.

"Anyone who has had a back (injury), you know how they can be finicky," Decker said.

BAD MEMORIES

The last time Lions coach Matt Patricia faced the Eagles was in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018. The former New England defensive coordinator saw Nick Foles carve his unit for 41 points in a loss to the Eagles.

"I personally try to not look back at that Super Bowl," Patricia said.

WHERE'S THE RUSH

The Eagles have only two sacks in two games and already have lost two defensive tackles to injury. Malik Jackson, who started opposite All-Pro Fletcher Cox inside, sustained a season-ending foot injury in Week 1. Tim Jernigan took his place but broke his foot last week. Hassan Ridgeway takes over for Jernigan. While there's been a lot of shuffling at the tackle spots, edge rushers Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat haven't been able to get to the quarterback, and that's problematic.

SLOW STARTS

Carson Wentz and Philadelphia's offense continue to start slow. The team has scored an NFL-low 41 points in the opening quarter since the start of last season.

"I just have to find the magical plays," coach Doug Pederson said.

Watch the Eagles host the Lions at 1 p.m. on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.