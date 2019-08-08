Eagles kick-off preseason at The Linc with Tennessee Titans

article

The Philadelphia Eagles will finally be back in action Thursday as they take on the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game.

If quarterback Carson Wentz plays, it'll be his first action since a back injury ended his season early for the second straight year and forced him to watch Nick Foles lead the team to a playoff victory in his absence.

Foles, the Super Bowl MVP two years ago, is gone now and Nate Sudfeld is trying to solidify the backup spot. Fans will also likely see backups Clayton Thorson and Cody Kessler under center during the game.

MORE: Eagles linebacker Grugier-Hill out with knee sprain | Excited fans turn out for Eagles open practice at the Linc

Tennessee will be giving new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith his first chance to call plays in a game. Smith was promoted from tight ends coach to coordinator when Matt LaFleur took the head coaching job with Green Bay.

Kickoff at Lincoln Finacial Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.