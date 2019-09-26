Eagles look to counter sloppy start in tough matchup with Packers

article

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to turn their season around against the undefeated Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night after back-to-back losses.

Philadelphia was among the early favorites in the NFC. Then injuries and sloppiness struck. Now, the Eagles (1-2) are scrambling to get their season headed in the right direction before unbeaten Dallas slips away in the race for the NFC East title.

To change their course against the Packers is a hefty order, even with wide reciever Alshon Jeffrey returning to the lineup. Green Bay (3-0) has displayed an impressive defense led by newcomers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith, and is waiting for its Aaron Rodgers-guided offense to take off.

"Yeah, they've added some really talented pieces up front, certainly one on one those guys are pretty dangerous," Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh says. "So we're very mindful of those guys. They've got a talented defense."

Rodgers is thrilled with the perfect record - Green Bay has allowed an NFC-low 35 points - and not so happy with his own play as the Packers have scored just 58 points.

"I want to play better," he says. "I want to score more points. I mean, obviously you love having a defense, but I don't take any satisfaction in having an 'oh, OK' performance. No, I want to have greatness out there."

The Eagles (1-2) are two dropped passes on final drives away from possibly being 3-0. Nelson Agholor let a perfectly thrown pass slip through his fingers instead of going for a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown with under two minutes left in a 24-20 loss at Atlanta last week. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside couldn't haul in a deep pass on fourth down in a 27-24 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

"It's just focus and concentration and we have to make sure that we do a better job there and we just continue to work it in practice, throw it to them, whether it's in individual work or get on the JUGS machine, like guys do before and after practice," Pederson said. "We have to continue to do that."

Overall, an offense missing its two top playmakers had seven drops, lost two fumbles and committed three offensive pass interference penalties against the Lions.

DeSean Jackson is out with an abdomen injury and Alshon Jeffery missed Sunday's game with a calf strain. Agholor, Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins not only had issues holding onto Carson Wentz's passes, but there were times they just couldn't get open. The line didn't block well and Wentz held the ball longer than he needed at times, too.

Wentz has been sacked six times and absorbed 14 hits in the past two games.

"It could be that he's trying to make a play so he's hanging on to the ball just an extra tick, receivers trying to separate at the top of the route," Pederson said. "There are a lot of factors that go into that. Scrambles go into that. So it's not all on one person. We have to look at that as an offense and stay out of third-and-long situations."

