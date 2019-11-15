Eagles running back Darren Sproles out for season with torn hip flexor

article

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles will miss the remainder of the season with a torn right hip flexor muscle, the team announced Friday.

Sproles, 36, suffered a partial tear of the muscle earlier this season during a game against the New York Jets in October. The veteran back missed three games and underwent four weeks of rehabilitation following the injury.

The Eagles eased Sproles back into their rotation against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3. The team says Sproles made it through the game without reporting any injuries or discomfort.

Sproles was a full participant in practice this week as the Eagles prepared for the New England Patriots. The Eagles say that Sproles re-aggravated the injury following practice Wednesday. The team confirmed the extent of the season-ending muscle tear the following day.

Prior to the Birds announcing the Sproles injury, reports indicated that running back Jay Ajayi was the NovaCare Complex Friday morning.

Head Coach Doug Pederson would not confirm if Philadelphia was resigning the 26-year-old running back, but he told reporters that he believes Ajayi could contribute right away.

Pederson also mentioned practice squad running back D'Angelo Henderson as a potential replacement for Sproles.