Eagles sign first-round pick Jalen Reagor

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with their first-round pick Jalen Reagor.

The 21-year-old wide receiver agreed to a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option, the team announced Monday morning. The deal is reportedly worth $13.3 million.

Reagor, a Texas Christian University product, finished his college career with 148 receptions for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 206-pound Reagor averaged 14.2 yards on 43 receptions and had five touchdowns last season. He also returned two punts for scores.

Reagor fills Philadelphia’s biggest need on offense, giving quarterback Carson Wentz a deep threat.

Advertisement

Three of the team's 10 draft picks have now been signed, including Reagor, wide receiver Quez Watkins, and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

Reagor is the son of Montae Reagor, a defensive lineman who played nine seasons in the NFL, including seven games with the Eagles in 2007.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP