Flyers return to Wells Fargo Center to take on Devils in home opener

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the New Jersey Devils in their home opener Wednesday night.

The Flyers and new head coach Alain Vigneault started the season 1-0-0 after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night.

In that game, Travis Konecny had two goals in the 4-3 victory. Oskar Lindblom and Michael Raffl also scored for the Flyers in front of a sellout crowd of 17,463 at Prague's O2 Arena as part of the NHL's Global Series. Carter Hart stopped 28 shots.

It was the first regular-season game outside of North America in Philadelphia's 52-year history.

The Flyers return to the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday to face the rival New Jersey Devils (0-1-1).

Philadelphia went 37-37-8 overall and 10-16-2 in Metropolitan Division play during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Flyers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling an .895 save percentage.

New Jersey went 31-41-10 overall and 9-16-3 in Metropolitan Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Devils recorded 355 assists on 219 total goals last season.

The Flyers are expected to be at full strength with no players currently on the injury report.

Philadelphia fans will be welcomed back to the Wells Fargo Center by Gritty and two new additions to the arena. During the offseason, the team’s mascot added a C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center and a ‘Disassembly Room.’

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.