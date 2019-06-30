Miami Heat to acquire Jimmy Butler from Philadelphia 76ers, report says

article

The Miami Heat is reportedly finalizing a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire Jimmy Butler, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says.

Wojnarowski says the deal will include Josh Richardson coming to Philadelphia.

This comes as news that the 76ers’ will also lose JJ Redick but are set to acquire Tobias Harris.

The team is also reported to have signed Al Horford, All-Star forward and center, to a four-year and $109 million deal.

