Philadelphia Eagles 2020-2021 season schedule released
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles schedule for the 2020-2021 season was unveiled Thursday night.
The Eagles will play the Washington Redskins during Week 1 at FedEx Field on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
Below is a closer look at the Philadelphia Eagles' schedule:
Preseason
August 13-17* at Indianapolis Colts
August 20-24* at Miami Dolphins
August 27-30* New England Patriots
Thursday, September 3 New York Jets
Regular Season
Sunday, September 13 at Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 20 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 27 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 4 at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, October 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 18 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 22 New York Giants 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, November 1 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, November 8 BYE
Sunday, November 15 at New York Giants 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 22 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m.
Monday, November 30 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, December 6 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, December 13 New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, December 20 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m.
Sunday, December 27 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m.
Sunday, January 3 Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m.
Postseason
Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs
Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs
Sunday, January 24 – AFC and NFC Championship Games
Sunday, February 7 – Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL (CBS)
