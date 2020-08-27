Phillies, Flyers games postponed in protest of racial injustice

The Philadelphia Phillies game against the Washington Nationals has been postponed in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

"The Phillies and Nationals players have collectively decided to postpone tonight’s game. We support their decision to use their platform to call attention to the racial and social injustice that continues to exist in our country. We will continue to stand behind our players and those on the front lines working to generate accountability and real change in our society," the Phillies said in a statement Thursday.

The Philadelphia Flyers also announced that their playoff game against the New York Islanders will not be played Thursday night in support of the NHL, NHLPA and the Hockey Diversity Alliance’s decision to postpone games to protest racial injustice.

The decision comes after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone its two second-round playoff games on Thursday.

Advertisement

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane announced the request on his Twitter account.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” Kane wrote on behalf of the alliance, which is made up of current and former players.

The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cell phone video Sunday and ignited protests in Kenosha and elsewhere.

RELATED:

NBA players agree to resume playoffs after protest against racial injustice

Members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance call on NHL to postpone playoff games

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP