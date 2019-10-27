President Trump attending Game 5 of World Series tonight at Nationals Park

article

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in attendance at Nationals Park as the Washington Nationals battle the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night.

Trump first mentioned his World Series plan to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. The president did not throw out the ceremonial first pitch, noting that he would have to wear a bulletproof vest while attending the game.

"They're going to have to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor," Trump said. "I'll look too heavy. I don't like that."

Presidential attendance at baseball games is a rich tradition woven into the fabric of American society. Whether Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, presidents have historically attended baseball games throughout the last century of the United States.

Franklin D. Roosevelt's limousine drove onto the field ahead of the 1933 World Series, the last time the nation's capital hosted the Fall Classic. Congressional hearings on the stock market collapse were postponed so senators could attend the game.

Harry S. Truman tossed out a first pitch from the stands of a regular-season game in August 1945, just days after the end of World War II, giving Americans a sense that normalcy was returning after years of global conflict.

George W. Bush wore a bulletproof vest under his jacket when he threw a perfect strike from the Yankee Stadium mound during the 2001 World Series, not 10 miles from where the World Trade Center was attacked a month earlier.

Advertisement

Trump, who has yet to throw out a ceremonial first pitch since taking office, arrived after the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros were underway and plans to leave before the final out, in hopes of making his visit less disruptive to fans, according to Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball's commissioner.

While it was Trump's first time attending a major league game as president, he has deep ties to the sport. Trump is a longtime New York Yankees fan who was spotted regularly at games in the Bronx. He also played baseball in high school.

You can watch all the 2019 World Series action on your local FOX station. Check your local listings.