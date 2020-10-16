Pryor out for Eagles Sunday with illness, Johnson's status uncertain

article

The Philadelphia Eagles will once again be starting someone new along their offensive line when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Veteran offensive lineman Jamon Brown will make his first start in an Eagles uniform Sunday, filling in for right guard Matt Pryor who will be sidelined with an illness. Despite being new to the Eagles, Brown brings some veteran experience to the depleted line having appeared in 60 games over his six seasons in the NFL.

Doug Pederson announced Friday morning that he is uncertain whether or not Lane Johnson would start next to Brown at right tackle, as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. If he can’t play, rookie tackle Jack Driscoll would get the start, according to Pederson.

On Brown's left side will be the only remaining starter from the team's projected starting offensive line heading into the season in center Jason Kelce.

As for the Eagles' depleted receiving corps, Pederson says there is a "possibility" DeSean Jackson will be able to play Sunday. As for Alshon Jeffrey, who has yet to suit up this season, FOX 29's Kristen Rodgers reports it's unlikely he'll make his debut on Sunday. Pederson said Friday that Jeffrey was just incorporated into team drills this week.

Advertisement

In the defensive backfield, star cornerback Darius Slay has cleared the league's concussion protocol.

Earlier this week, safety Will Parks received medical clearance to return to action, and could make his Eagles debut Sunday after signing with his hometown team in the offseason.

Also returning to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday will be several thousand fans. The city increased occupancy limits for outdoor events earlier in the week, allowing 7,500 persons, including players and staff, inside the stadium Sunday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!