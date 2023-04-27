Ravens have 5-year agreement with Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal Thursday, securing their star quarterback for the foreseeable future and ending a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team’s offseason.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Ge Expand

The Ravens announced the deal hours before the first round of the NFL draft, and it’s fair to say that in Baltimore at least, this news will overshadow whoever the team might take in the first round.

Jackson was the NFL’s MVP in 2019, but after playing out his rookie contract, his future was in doubt. Baltimore put the franchise tag on Jackson last month, but the Ravens kept expressing confidence that they could reach a long-term agreement with him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.