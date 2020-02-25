Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons suffered nerve impingement in lower back

article

Tests revealed 76ers' Ben Simmons suffered nerve impingement in lower back and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, according to a report.

Senior lead for "The Athletic" and the "Stadium" Shams Charania took to Twitter to report the news. He also reported Simmons will undergo daily treatment and rehab after he consults with several specialists internally and externally.

Simmons left Saturday's game against Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter. He also missed the 76ers' previous game with lower back tightness, headed to the locker room after making consecutive driving layups, the second with a little more than 7 minutes left in the opening quarter. He didn't return after the injury flared up.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP