Report: Eagles add familiar face, Matthews, to help receiving corps

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly re-signed veteran wide receiver Jordan Matthews after placing DeSean Jackson on injured reserve.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Matthews, a former second-round pick of the Eagles, spent portions of this season with the San Francisco 49ers after spending part of last season with the Eagles.

The 27-year-old played in 14 games for the Eagles in 2018 and finished the season with 300 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles admitted they would be looking into receiving help during the bye week after surgery on a core muscle injury likely ended DeSean Jackson’s season.