Report: Lane Johnson, Eagles agree to four-year, $72M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension with offensive tackle Lane Johnson, according to a report.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo took to Twitter to report the news Friday. Garafolo reports that the extension includes $54.595 million guaranteed.

This is the largest contract for a NFL offensive lineman in history on per-year and guarantee basis, according to Garafolo.

