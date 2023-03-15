Reports: Eagles to cut cornerback Darius Slay
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles are set to release cornerback Darius Slay, according to reports.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Wednesday morning, saying Slay and the team failed to reach an agreement on a restructured contract.
The 32-year-old cornerback spent three seasons with the Birds.
He was a starter in all 17 games in the 2022- 2023 season, racking up three interceptions and defending 14 passes.
Slay published a tweet thanking Philadelphia for its support.
This comes after the team resigned multiple players, including James Bradberry, Brandon Graham, and Jason Kelce.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.