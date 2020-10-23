Reports: Johnson, Jackson to undergo MRIs after suffering injuries against Giants

article

Two Philadelphia Eagles who have battled through injuries throughout the season are now dealing with two new injuries.

DeSean Jackson and Lane Johnson will reportedly undergo MRIs Friday after they left Thursday's win against the New York Giants with injuries.

Jackson, who missed several games with a hamstring injury before returning Thursday, suffered an ankle injury Thursday while returning a punt late in the game.

Johnson, who has been in and out of the lineup after offseason ankle surgery, will undergo an MRI on his knee after he was hurt Thursday.

The injuries highlight ongoing problems at receiver and along the offensive line.

Through seven weeks, the Eagles have only started the same five players on the offensive line twice. At times during the season, they have been down to their third-stringers, at every position but center, where Jason Kelce has remained the lone starter through those games.

The Eagles have also missed their top three receivers as Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and rookie first-round pick Jalen Reagor have all dealt with injuries. As far as receiving options go, quarterback Carson Wentz is also missing tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

