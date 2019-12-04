Reports: Phillies agree to deal with ex-Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies have reportedly landed some pitching help in free agency in starter Zach Wheeler.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Phillies and Wheeler have agreed on a five-year deal worth more than $100 million.
Wheeler racked up 11 wins for the Mets in 2019 with a 3.96 ERA. The 29-year-old started 31 games.
Wheeler has 44 career wins since his debut in 2013, and a career ERA of 3.77.