Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Phillies agree to deal with ex-Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler

Published 
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets throws to a Washington Nationals batter in the fourth inning at Nationals Park on September 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies have reportedly landed some pitching help in free agency in starter Zach Wheeler.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Phillies and Wheeler have agreed on a five-year deal worth more than $100 million.

Wheeler racked up 11 wins for the Mets in 2019 with a 3.96 ERA. The 29-year-old started 31 games.

MORE: 

Wheeler has 44 career wins since his debut in 2013, and a career ERA of 3.77.