Reports: Phillies agree to deal with ex-Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler

The Phillies have reportedly landed some pitching help in free agency in starter Zach Wheeler.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Phillies and Wheeler have agreed on a five-year deal worth more than $100 million.

Wheeler racked up 11 wins for the Mets in 2019 with a 3.96 ERA. The 29-year-old started 31 games.

Wheeler has 44 career wins since his debut in 2013, and a career ERA of 3.77.