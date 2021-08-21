Sha'Carri Richardson to race for first time since suspension

The 46th Prefontaine Classic isn’t the Tokyo Olympics, but it will provide the highly-anticipated showdown the sports world missed out on this summer.

Sha’Carri Richardson will compete Saturday in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, marking her first competition since being suspended earlier this summer.

"I'm just ready to come back, I'm coming back with the same energy I left the sport with, and I'm eager to bring even more," Richardson said in an interview with NBC's "The Today Show."]

Richardson, 21, tested positive for marijuana in June. She had qualified for the U.S. Olympic team but was removed after failing the drug test.

She accepted her suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and admitted to using the banned substance to cope with the death of her mother.

"I know what I did and what I’m not supposed to do," Richardson said. "I know what I’m not allowed to do, and I still made that decision."

In her absence, Jamaican sprinters swept the podium in the women’s 100-meter run. Elaine Thompson-Herah took home the gold with a time of 10.61 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won silver with a time of 10.74. Shericka Jackson finished just behind her at 10.76 to claim the bronze medal.

All three of them will be participating in the 100-meter race in Saturday’s Diamond League meet at Heyward Field, the same venue where Richardson won the 100 meters at the Olympic trials.

"I’m eager to run against them. I’ll bring the best out of them. I hope they bring the best out of me," Richardson said.

Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the Women's 100 Meter final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The rest of the 100-meter field consists of Jamaican Briana Williams, Americans Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels, Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Switzerland Mujinga Kambundji

In the 200 meters race, Richardson will share the track with track legend Allyson Felix, who became the most decorated sprinter in Olympic history earlier this month when she picked up her 11th medal.

Other Americans running the 200 meters include Gabrielle Thomas, Jenna Prandini, Brittany Brown, and Lynna Irby.

Ta Lou and Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith round out the field.

This story was reported from Atlanta.