US Women's National Team to hold open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The U.S. Women’s National Team is in Philadelphia this week as part of its 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup victory tour.

On Wednesday, the team will hold an open practice from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

Admission is free, though attendees will want to bring money for parking. Fans may enter through Braskem Gate at the Northeast corner of the stadium beginning at 4:30 p.m.

On Thursday, South Jersey native Carli Lloyd and her teammates will take on Portugal in a friendly match at Lincoln Financial Field.

The match is part of the team’s five-game victory tour that will also take them to Pasadena, California, and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The match will tip off at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the match on FOX Sports 1.

With over 44,100 tickets sold, the upcoming match has broken the record for a stand-alone friendly match.

The USWNT's popularity is in part due to winning the FIFA Women's World Cup in July, but also stems from its activism for equal pay.

Tickets for the Philadelphia match can be purchased here.