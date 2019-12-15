Women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe

article

La Salle University has placed its women's soccer team on disciplinary probation through the end of next year -- including restrictions on competition for the spring season -- following an investigation that revealed what it called "nonviolent power-differential hazing."

The university said no action was taken against any individual, but a workshop on respect and bystander intervention will be required for all team members as well as participation in community service.

Reports surfaced that a freshman recruit alleged hazing such as "initiation games" in which she said freshmen had soccer balls kicked at them from all directions.