Check your pantry: Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled

Check your pantry: Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the individual packaging pouch, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website. 