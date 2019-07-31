Check your pantry: Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled
Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the individual packaging pouch, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.
