Trump says Bolton’s services ‘no longer needed’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday forced out John Bolton, his hawkish national security adviser with whom he had significant disagreements on Iran, Afghanistan and a cascade of other global challenges.
Judiciary panel to set rules for Trump impeachment investigation
The House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday to establish rules for hearings on impeachment, escalating the panel's investigations of President Donald Trump even as many Democrats remain wary of the effort.
Air Force to review hotel choices after Trump resort stay
The Air Force is reviewing how crews on international travel choose airports and hotels after one crew recently spent a night at a Trump resort in Scotland.
NOAA chief scientist to investigate agency’s response to Trump’s Dorian tweets, report says
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s acting chief scientist said he is investigating the agency’s response to President Donald Trump’s tweets about Hurricane Dorian affecting Alabama, as revealed in an email he reportedly sent to colleagues on Sunday, according to the Washington Post.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: Taliban 'overreached' in attack that killed American
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that Taliban "overreached" with a car bomb attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier, leading President Donald Trump to call off closely-held Afghanistan peace talks planned for Camp David.
Judiciary panel issues subpoena on Trump's alleged offer to pardon DHS officials
The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump.
Pentagon sidelines 127 projects to fund border wall
The Pentagon will cut funding from military projects like schools, target ranges and maintenance facilities to pay for the construction of 175 miles of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, diverting a total $3.6 billion to President Donald Trump's long-promised barrier.
Trump administration weighs slashing refugee cap
Trump administration officials will meet next week to discuss whether to further restrict the number of refugees accepted into the U.S. each year, according to a senior administration official.
Philadelphia man pleads guilty for trying to access Trump's tax returns
A Philadelphia man behind an attempt to hack the IRS to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns has pleaded guilty.
New California law requires Trump tax returns to get on primary ballot
California's Democratic governor signed a law Tuesday requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the state's primary ballot, a move aimed squarely at Republican President Donald Trump.
Trump signs extension for 9/11 victims' compensation
President Donald Trump on Monday signed a bill ensuring that a victims' compensation fund helping those impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks never runs out of money, ending years of legislative gridlock as the number of first responders dying of Ground Zero-related illnesses mounted.
Trump accuses black congressman of being racist amid Baltimore feud
Facing growing accusations of racism for his incendiary tweets, President Donald Trump doubled down Monday and sought to deflect the criticism by labeling a leading black congressman as himself racist.
200K jeopardized by Trump's food stamps move, Wolf warns
Gov. Tom Wolf is warning that food stamp benefits for about 200,000 people are jeopardized by a Trump administration move to stop allowing states to exceed federal income eligibility thresholds.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats leaving job
Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, is resigning after a turbulent two years in which he and President Donald Trump were often at odds over Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump named a GOP congressman and fierce loyalist to replace him.
'Disgusting, rodent infested mess': Trump criticized for comments on majority-black district
President Donald Trump on Saturday denigrated a majority-black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions.
US, Guatemala sign agreement to restrict asylum cases
The Trump administration signed an agreement with Guatemala that will restrict asylum applications to the U.S. from Central America.
Judge blocks Trump asylum restrictions at US-Mexico border
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop denying asylum to anyone who transits through another country to reach the U.S. border, marking the latest legal defeat for a president waging an all-out battle to stem the flow of migrants entering from Mexico.
Trump blames White House air conditioning on Obama
In President Donald Trump's view, even the inadequate air conditioning at the White House is Barack Obama's fault.
What comes after Mueller? Investigations, lawsuits and more
After months of anticipation, Congress finally heard testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller. So what now?
House panel asks court for Mueller grand jury material
House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler filed a petition in federal court Friday to obtain secret grand jury material underlying former special counsel Robert Mueller's report, arguing the panel needs the information as it weighs whether to pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump.