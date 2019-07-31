3 questioned after man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia park
Police are questioning three men after a shooting in North Philadelphia sent another man to the hospital.
Video: Suspects carjack, pistol whip man in West Philadelphia
Police are looking for two men who they say carjacked a man at gunpoint in West Philadelphia last month.
Public health emergency declared in Philadelphia over Hepatitis A outbreak
Officials in Philadelphia have declared a public health emergency due to an ongoing outbreak of Hepatitis A.
Odor prompts hazmat response at hotel in Upper Saucon Township
Officials say an odor forced an Upper Saucon Township to be evacuated late Thursday night.
Neighbors plead for help with sinkhole on Kensington Street
A sinkhole on the 3300 block of Amber Street in Kensington has residents worried sick. On Thursday, a portion of their street began caving in right before their eyes. A neighbor recorded video of it happening.
Man presented with letter signed by President Truman informing family of twin brother's death in combat during Korean War
It took nearly 70 years but it finally got to its final destination. A thrift store donation turned out to be a missing link to the past for the family of a Korean War veteran from Berks County, which led to an emotional moment.
Officials: 2 injured after tree struck by lightning in Newark, Del.
Officials say two people were injured after lightning struck a tree in Newark, Delaware.
Philadelphia 8-year-old pursues passion for cutting hair
Most people would be a little nervous if they sat down in the barber's chair and an 8-year-old picked up the clippers, but Neijae Graham Henries isn't your typical 8-year-old.
Police fatally shoot man who fired gun into the air while walking down the street
Authorities say a man brandishing a gun was fatally shot by police Thursday morning in Allentown.
7 Philadelphia police officers resign after offensive Facebook post investigation
The Philadelphia Police Department says seven officers whose Facebook posts were flagged in an investigation into offensive and sometimes threatening social media activity have resigned.
Armored truck guard fires at robbery suspects in University City
Philadelphia police say an armored truck guard discharged his weapon after a robbery in University City.
Woman, 19, charged after video of alleged elder abuse was shared on social media
Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania have charged a woman in connection with a video that surfaced on social media allegedly showed her abusing an elderly woman.
Police: Suspects posed as pizza deliveryman in attempted home invasion
Two men pretending to be pizza deliverymen forced their way into a woman’s North Philadelphia home at knifepoint, according to police.
New Jersey's 'Aid in Dying' law for terminally ill takes effect
Medically assisted suicide is now officially an option for terminally ill adults in the state of New Jersey.
What to do if your SEPTA Key expired this week
Commuters heading to work Thursday morning may need to get their hands on a new SEPTA Key Card as some of the first cards issued expired.
Suspects sought in violent home invasion in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects in a violent home invasion in Hunting Park.
Police: Woman steals package from porch in Langhorne
Police say a woman stole a package from a home in Langhorne and they believe she isn't working alone.
N.J. community steps up to help disabled man who is at risk of losing his home
A Camden County man has been through some unimaginable times. He lost his parents and his brother. Now, he is at risk of losing his home, so the community is stepping up to make sure that doesn't happen.
DA: Man threatened to kill family, 'shoot up' Haverford College
Prosecutors say a Chester County man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened to kill his family and “shoot up” the Haverford College campus.
NJ principal accused of trying to solicit sex from teen pleads guilty to child abuse
A New Jersey middle school principal accused of trying to solicit sex from a 16-year-old former student has pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge.