FOX 11's Amanda Salas fighting the fight against cancer

Some of you may know Amanda Salas, who is FOX 11's Entertainment Reporter. She's been on Good Day LA and their evening news for more than two years. What you may not know is she's been facing a battle for her life, and she wanted to share her story — in her own words.

10-year-old drags toddler to safety amid Calif. gunfire

A gunman cut through a fence at a popular California garlic festival and turned to a tent where the Honey Ladies were selling their habanero and garlic honey. He shot and wounded the business owner and her husband, but thanks to a 10-year-old girl, their young son escaped harm, witnesses say.

US plan to allow prescription drugs from Canada

The Trump administration said Wednesday it will set up a system to allow Americans to legally import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada, weakening a longstanding ban that had stood as a top priority for the politically powerful pharmaceutical industry.

ACLU: More than 900 children split at border since 2018 court order

More than 900 children, including babies and toddlers, were separated from their parents at the border in the year after a judge ordered the practice be sharply curtailed, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday in a legal attack that will invite more scrutiny of the Trump administration's widely criticized tactics.

Q&A: What to know about Capital One's data breach

One of the country's biggest credit card issuers, Capital One Financial, is the latest big business to be hit by a data breach, disclosing that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.