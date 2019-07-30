Judge recommends firing NYPD officer in chokehold death
An administrative judge recommended firing the New York City police officer accused of using a chokehold in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.
Boy thrown at Mall of America now out of intensive care
The five-year-old boy, who was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America, is no longer in intensive care, according to an update from the family.
Video: 65-year-old woman arrested after refusing to sign ticket, attempting to flee police
Viral footage from police bodycam shows Debra Hamil refusing to comply with police when presented with the ticket. In the video, she can be heard saying that she had been driving her damaged vehicle for about six months.
FTC says it’s likely that no one is getting that $125 Equifax settlement payout
If you filed a claim to receive a $125 payout from Equifax as part of its settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, the FTC has bad news for you — it’s likely that no one will be getting $125.
‘Go easy on me, kid’: Biden tries to keep things light with Harris at opening of Democratic debate
As night two of the second set of Democratic debates kicked off in Detroit on Friday, Joe Biden tried to keep things light with Sen.
FOX 11's Amanda Salas fighting the fight against cancer
Some of you may know Amanda Salas, who is FOX 11's Entertainment Reporter. She's been on Good Day LA and their evening news for more than two years. What you may not know is she's been facing a battle for her life, and she wanted to share her story — in her own words.
Delta pilot arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated
A Delta Airlines pilot was arrested under suspicion of being impaired Tuesday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Man on Florida honeymoon drowns during first ocean swim
An Iowa seminary student honeymooning in Florida drowned when he was swept out to sea on his first time in the ocean, officials said.
Twin newborns found near California dumpster; 1 survives
Two newborn twins, including one who died, were found abandoned near a dumpster at a California strip mall after being born just minutes earlier, police said Wednesday.
Biden will aim for redemption as Democrats duke it out on night 2 of debates
Wednesday marks the second night of the second round of Democratic debates, and it’s a pivotal night for all, but especially former vice president Joe Biden.
Fire breaks out at Houston-area Exxon Mobil refinery
An explosion and fire have been reported at the Exxon facility in Baytown, located about 30 miles east of Houston.
California aids sex workers who report crimes, use condoms
A new California law would protect sex workers from arrest if they report crimes or are caught with condoms.
10-year-old drags toddler to safety amid Calif. gunfire
A gunman cut through a fence at a popular California garlic festival and turned to a tent where the Honey Ladies were selling their habanero and garlic honey. He shot and wounded the business owner and her husband, but thanks to a 10-year-old girl, their young son escaped harm, witnesses say.
Pentagon identifies US soldiers killed in Afghanistan
The Pentagon has announced the names of two U.S. soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on Monday.
US plan to allow prescription drugs from Canada
The Trump administration said Wednesday it will set up a system to allow Americans to legally import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada, weakening a longstanding ban that had stood as a top priority for the politically powerful pharmaceutical industry.
FBI calls gunman at Calif. garlic festival 'kind of a loner'
The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Northern California food festival was "kind of a loner" and much of his life was shrouded in mystery, the FBI said Tuesday as investigators searched for a motive.
ACLU: More than 900 children split at border since 2018 court order
More than 900 children, including babies and toddlers, were separated from their parents at the border in the year after a judge ordered the practice be sharply curtailed, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday in a legal attack that will invite more scrutiny of the Trump administration's widely criticized tactics.
Parents giving up custody of children to get college aid meant for needy students
The U.S. Education Department is being urged to close a loophole that has allowed some wealthy families to get federal, state and university funding that's meant to help needy students.
Sheriff: Wisconsin gunman may have imitated Closs kidnapping
A Wisconsin man suspected of killing four people may have tried to imitate the abduction last year of teenager Jayme Closs by shooting his way into the home of a family he didn't know, authorities said Tuesday.
Q&A: What to know about Capital One's data breach
One of the country's biggest credit card issuers, Capital One Financial, is the latest big business to be hit by a data breach, disclosing that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.