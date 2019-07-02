Ben Simmons says he was 'singled out' trying to enter Melbourne casino
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has explained a social media post that seemed to imply he'd been racially profiled by security staff at a Melbourne casino by saying he and his friends felt "singled out."
Simmons, 76ers officially agree to 5-year, $170M extension
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has agreed to a maximum contract extension with the team.
Report: 76ers offer Simmons 5-year, $168 million max extension
As the NBA’s free agency period continues this week, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly working to make sure Ben Simmons remains a Sixer for years to come.