Disney World animals to star in new Disney+ TV show
“The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the animal care and veterinarian facilities at the theme park resort.
NJ man accused of stabbing, pouring bleach on caged raccoons
Police have arrested a man who they say doused raccoons in bleach, then stabbed the animals, in Bergen County.
Adorable orphaned baby koala gets arm cast after falling from tree
Aww. Let's try that again — Awwwwww. Pictures have surfaced of a baby koala wearing a wee little arm cast after the mini marsupial fell out of a tree in Melbourne, Australia.
60 pet snakes killed in Delaware house fire
A fire department official says dozens of pet snakes died when a fire ripped through a home in Delaware.
Video: Deputies rescue ducklings from storm drain
A concern citizen flagged down the deputies after witnessing the baby ducks fall into the drain on Saturday.
Leasing dogs, cats is prohibited under new New Jersey law
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that bars pet dealers from leasing dogs and cats.
Sick dog found abandoned in plastic bin on Bucks County highway; $3K reward offered
Officials are investigating after they say a dog suffering from severe matting and multiple infections was found abandoned in a plastic bin on a Bucks County highway.
6-year old-girl starts lemonade stand to raise money for retired K9 officer
A 6-year-old girl started a lemonade stand to raise money for a retired Reading K9 officer's medical bills.
National Park Service releases 'wildlife petting chart' in wake of viral video of bison charging girl
While observing wildlife and appreciating nature can be a fun experience, getting charged at by wild animals may not be so exciting.
Community searches for lost dog after mother's sudden death
There's an all-out search in Smyrna for a missing dog.
Pet owner warns others after dog dies of algae intoxication
Claire Saccardi is heartbroken. "Dogs are like the best thing for people, for so many people they are their best friends, and she was that for me," Saccardi said.
Deer covered in tumors caught on camera
Warning: This article contains graphic images.
6 pigs found abandoned on Montgomery County highway after severe flooding
Two rescue organizations have teamed up to help six pot-bellied pigs found abandoned in Montgomery County.
Colorado dog saved from 123-degree car suffering neurological issues, police say; owner arrested
A dog rescued by Colorado police from a sweltering 123-degree car is suffering from neurological issues, authorities said.
Missouri man rescues dog left tied to electrical cord on side of interstate overpass
A passing commuter rescued a dog tied to an electrical cord on the side of an interstate overpass in Missouri on Monday.
Officials: German shepherd dead after it was left outside in a crate; no charges filed
Phoenix Police have finished their investigation into the death of a German shepherd that was left outside Friday while locked in a crate.
NJ town recruits falcons to combat ‘aggressive’ sea gulls
One New Jersey shore town is taking what it calls an “innovative” approach to combating aggressive seagulls on its boardwalk and beaches.
Hilarious pics show deer sitting alongside cows, convinced it's one of them
Now that's a case of mistaken identity.
Stubborn dog earns internet fame with refusal to continue walk
A stubborn dog in the East Village has gone viral for her hilarious revolt.