Samardzija throws 8 strong innings, Giants top Phillies 3-1
Jeff Samardzija pitched eight stellar innings of two-hit ball, Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar each homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday.
Harper's pair of homers lead Phillies past Giants
Bryce Harper put his fingers to his lips and shushed the heckling crowd at Oracle Park after hitting his first home run of the night.
White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020
The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.
Velasquez tosses 7 strong in Phillies' 7-3 win over Diamondbacks
Vince Velasquez has had a week to remember.
Garcia slam, Jimenez 3-run shot lead White Sox past Phillies
Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jimenez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 10-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Phillies send 3B Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh
The Philadelphia Phillies have demoted third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Leigh Valley.
Harper, Hoskins back Nola as Phillies down White Sox 3-2
Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.
Fan's viral 96-mph pitch catches attention of MLB team, scores minor-league contract
(FOX NEWS) -- A baseball fan's life has changed forever after he threw an unbelievable pitch at a Major League Baseball game, shocking officials and viewers around the world.
Phillies lose to White Sox in 15 innings with pitcher in outfield, an outfielder pitching
Vince Velasquez did everything he could playing in the field for the first time since he was a kid and it still wasn't enough.
Report: Phillies in legal battle over beloved Phillie Phanatic
The Philadelphia Phillies are suing over ownership rights of the beloved Phillie Phanatic.
Realmuto's 3-run homer helps Phillies beat Giants 10-2
J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and fell a triple shy of the cycle, Cesar Hernandez and Roman Quinn also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 10-2 Thursday.
Phillies pitcher David Robertson out for the season
Phillies pitcher David Robertson is out for the rest of the season. The veteran player will have surgery to repair a flexor tendon, possibly the UCL as well.
Pirates trade outfielder Corey Dickerson to Phillies
After making their biggest splash in the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies were more conservative at the trade deadline.
Smyly tosses 7 shutout innings, leads Phillies past Giants
Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings and Rhys Hoskins homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
Mets trade Jason Vargas to Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation. Left-hander Jason Vargas was acquired from the New York Mets on Monday for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart.
Realmuto's grand slam helps Phillies top Braves, avoid sweep
J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, three other Phillies went deep and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep with a 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
Albies hits slam, Braves rout burgundy-clad Phillies 15-7
Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam, Ronald Acuna Jr., Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall also homered and the Atlanta Braves routed the Philadelphia Phillies 15-7 Saturday night.
Acuna, McCann lead Braves over Phillies 9-2
Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and three RBIs, Brian McCann hit a solo homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 on Friday night.
Velasquez sharp as Phillies blank Tigers 4-0
Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 Wednesday to finish a quick two-game sweep.
Phillies outlast Tigers 3-2 in 15 innings
Brad Miller charged the ball in left field. Nicholas Castellanos rounded third and kept on running.