Philadelphia Union captain makes on-field statement about gun violence
Alejandro Bedoya made a statement about gun violence in the nation's capital.
Przybylko scores 2 goals, Philly beats Orlando City 3-1
Kacper Przybylko scored twice — his first multi-goal game in MLS — to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Castellanos takes control, NYCFC defeats Union 4-2
Valentín Castellanos scored two goals in the last 20 minutes to lead New York City FC to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
Andrew Wooten signs with Philadelphia Union
Forward Andrew Wooten has signed with Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union after scoring 17 goals last season for Sandhausen in the German second division.
Ilsinho sparks Union comeback in 3-2 win over Red Bulls
Ilsinho has two goals and an assist to spark a second-half rally and the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 Saturday night.
Philadelphia Union partnership brings soccer back to Chester schools
New fields, new equipment and hundreds of thousands of dollars it's all coming to Chester High School as soccer returns there for the first time in decades. Now, some are asking will the new program make a difference in a city that's struggled with some serious issues.
Trusty scores late goal, lifts Union past Minnesota 3-2
Auston Trusty scores in the 86th minute and the Philadelphia Union moves to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Sunday.
Lewis volleys home goal in 72nd minute, Rapids tie Union
Jonathan Lewis volleyed home a goal in the 72nd minute and the Colorado Rapids tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night in a game delayed nearly an hour because of lightning in the area.