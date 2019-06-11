Eagles acquire Eli Harold in trading Ryan Bates to Bills
The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired defensive end Eli Harold in a trade that sent rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Buffalo Bills.
AP Source: Kaepernick ready to compete to play, Eagles a potential fit
Colin Kaepernick is eager to prove he's good enough to play in the NFL.
Eagles lose backup QB Sudfeld and game to Titans, 27-10
The Philadelphia Eagles rested Carson Wentz only to lose his backup.
Eagles lose backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld to injury
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in the second quarter of Philadelphia's game against Tennessee.
Eagles announce sensory room for fans with autism, sensory challenges
The Philadelphia Eagles have built a state-of-the-art sensory room to accommodate fans that sensory-related challenges.
Eagles linebacker Grugier-Hill out with knee sprain
Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has a sprained ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss several weeks.
Report: Eagles sign safety Johnathan Cyprien to 1-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed free agent safety Johnathan Cyprien to a one year contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Rita's honors Philadelphia Eagles with 'Go Birds!' flavor
Football season is around the corner, and Rita’s Italian Ice has unveiled a new flavor to celebrate.
DeSean Jackson's speed adds new dimension to Eagles' offense
DeSean Jackson zipped across the field, caught Carson Wentz's perfectly thrown pass in stride and kept going. Then he did it again. And again.
Report: Eagles add former CFL executive Catherine Raiche to front office
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly hired former Canadian Football League executive, Catherine Raiche, as football operations coordinator.
Wentz, Eagles return to practice field for start of training camp
While we are still a short while away from the Eagles Sept. 8 opener against the Washington Redskins, fans can get excited as the Birds return to the practice field Thursday.
Eagles open up training camp as players report Wednesday
The Philadelphia Eagles will be making their way back to the City of Brotherly Love as the team opens training camp Wednesday.
Philadelphia Eagles, Darren Sproles agree to one-year contract
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that running back Darren Sproles has signed a one-year contract with the team.
Chris Long, NHL honored at Sports Humanitarian Awards
Retired NFL player Chris Long and the National Hockey League have been honored at the Sports Humanitarian Awards.
Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins tackling mental wellness head on
Brian Dawkins is tackling mental health issues the same aggressive way he took on anyone who dared cross the middle during his Hall of Fame career as a safety for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.
Eagles to kick off 2019 training camp with first practice July 25
The Philadelphia Eagles have announced their training camp schedule for the upcoming 2019 season will begin late next month.
Zach Ertz eager to cheer on wife Julie in World Cup
Zach Ertz is cheering for his wife in the Women's World Cup from minicamp for only a few days.
Busy Birds: Eagles get Jenkins back, Wentz locked up as Joe Douglas moves on
It was never a secret the Carson Wentz contract extension with the Eagles would get done.