Gritty spotted in first look at EA Sports NHL 20
Gritty is coming to your favorite gaming console!
Flyers goalie Carter Hart skates with boy who had partial foot amputation
A 9-year-old boy who suffered a partial foot amputation after a lawn mower accident got the chance to skate with his role model, Flyers goalie Carter Hart.
Gritty surprises young fan with customized prosthetic leg
The once scoffed, now beloved mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers gave one young fan the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday: a customized, Gritty-themed prosthetic leg.
Flyers' 'win-now' offseason continues with Hayes signing
Kevin Hayes watched with significant interest as the Philadelphia Flyers made moves to get better right away.
Lindros backing anti-concussion efforts in native Canada
Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros is hoping a new campaign launched across Ontario will help amateur athletes, parents and coaches better identify the signs and symptoms of a concussion after his career was cut short by repeated blows to the head.
Doc is in: Emrick not slowing down in his dream job
Mike Emrick, known as "Doc" because he has a doctorate in broadcasting, is working the 21st Stanley Cup Final of his illustrious career. The former voice of the Philadelphia Flyers has been honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame and is now the voice of the sport in America.
Gritty dons suit, wins 2019 Webby award
Gritty's success knows no bounds.
Flyers remove Kate Smith statue amid racism allegations
The Philadelphia Flyers removed a statue of late singer Kate Smith outside NHL team's arena Sunday, two days after covering it amid allegations of racism against the 1930s star with a popular recording of "God Bless America."
Alain Vigneault named Flyers head coach
The Philadelphia Flyers have appointed a new head coach, the team announced Monday afternoon.
100-year-old Flyers fan invited to join team photo
It was a major moment for a 100-year-old Flyers fan when he got to join the team's photo.
Hurricanes top Flyers 4-3, will face Capitals in 1st round
Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Carolina Hurricanes hung on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth victory in five games.
Flyers eliminated from playoff contention after 5-2 loss against Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton scored 21 seconds apart in the first period, and the Carolina Hurricanes gave their playoff hopes a boost with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Couturier lifts Flyers to 5-4 shootout win over Maple Leafs
Sean Couturier scored in regulation and provided the only goal in a shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 Wednesday night.
Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players
Gritty has done it again.
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers past Penguins 4-3
Claude Giroux reigned again as Philadelphia's captain in the clutch.
Flyers spend day on the ice with Overbrook School for the Blind students
With a win streak under their belt, and the season seeming brought back to life, the Philadelphia Flyers took some time after practice Wednesday to give back to the community.
Hart, Gordon win in debuts as Flyers top Red Wings 3-2
Carter Hart made 22 saves in his NHL debut and Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night and made interim coach Scott Gordon a winner in his first game.