Lindros backing anti-concussion efforts in native Canada

Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros is hoping a new campaign launched across Ontario will help amateur athletes, parents and coaches better identify the signs and symptoms of a concussion after his career was cut short by repeated blows to the head.

Doc is in: Emrick not slowing down in his dream job

Mike Emrick, known as "Doc" because he has a doctorate in broadcasting, is working the 21st Stanley Cup Final of his illustrious career. The former voice of the Philadelphia Flyers has been honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame and is now the voice of the sport in America.

Flyers remove Kate Smith statue amid racism allegations

The Philadelphia Flyers removed a statue of late singer Kate Smith outside NHL team's arena Sunday, two days after covering it amid allegations of racism against the 1930s star with a popular recording of "God Bless America."

Hart, Gordon win in debuts as Flyers top Red Wings 3-2

Carter Hart made 22 saves in his NHL debut and Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night and made interim coach Scott Gordon a winner in his first game.