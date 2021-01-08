Lots of police, but pro-Trump protest at San Francisco headquarters turns out to be a bust
Pro-Trump demonstrators were expected to gather at 8 a.m. outside the building on Market Street to protest the company permanently suspending President Trump's account. But an hour into it, basically media and police were the only ones there. One man with a sign that read, "Counter Trump's Coup," stood outside a police barricade.
Kirstie Alley condemns Twitter for banning Trump in series of tweets
Actress Kirstie Alley condemned Twitter -- and its CEO Jack Dorsey -- over its decision to permanently ban President Trump and questioned why some Democrats haven’t been banned for their controversial comments.
Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.