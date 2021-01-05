Former President Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn issue statement after violence in D.C.
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn issued a statement late Wednesday evening after a mob broke into the Capitol building earlier in the day, interrupting the certification of the Electoral votes by Congress.
